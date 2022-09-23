Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.01 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $7.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.59. 170,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

