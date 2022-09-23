Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 254,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 219.3% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 90,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 179,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,560. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $34.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

