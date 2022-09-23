Siren (SI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,325.00

Siren (SI) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Siren has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Siren coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Siren has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $18,325.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siren alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Siren Profile

Siren launched on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siren’s official website is sirenmarkets.com.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.