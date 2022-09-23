SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.58. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 3,285 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
