SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.58. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 3,285 shares changing hands.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

About SiriusPoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 821,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,152 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

