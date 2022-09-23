Skycoin 1-Day Volume Tops $77.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin.

Skycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | KakaoTalk | Reddit | Medium “

