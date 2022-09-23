Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.76.

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.21. 25,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,256. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,898. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

