Smoothy (SMTY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $187,720.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $145,168.00 and $187,720.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Smoothy’s total supply is 13,219,076 coins. The official website for Smoothy is smoothy.finance/#/swap. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy.finance is a novel single pool liquidity protocol specialized in same backed assets with low-cost zero-slippage swapping and maximize interest earning.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

