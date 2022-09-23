SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.31

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.31 and traded as low as $18.55. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 350,614 shares.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($7.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

