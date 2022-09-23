Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Trading Down 21.1%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) shares fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.