Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Trading Down 9.7%

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.96 and last traded at C$10.24. 268,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 513,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.56.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

