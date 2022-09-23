SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $296.36

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $296.36 and last traded at $296.36, with a volume of 67047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

