SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.40

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.40 and last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 57 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

