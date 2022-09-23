Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of SPPI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $0.43. 154,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,496. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

