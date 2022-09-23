STARSHIP Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $7,123.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011042 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,802,051 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.