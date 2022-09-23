Stratos Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Stratos has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and $305,217.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratos has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stratos Profile

Stratos was first traded on June 9th, 2021. Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Stratos is https://reddit.com/r/stratoscommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratos is www.thestratos.org. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratos

According to CryptoCompare, “The name Stratos comes from the word ‘stratosphere’. Stratos is the infrastructure for decentralized services, and if we can compare the earth to the blockchain ecosystem, then Stratos is the stratosphere surrounding the blockchain atmosphere, providing the blockchain applications with decentralized storage, decentralized database, and decentralized computing services.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The name Stratos comes from the word 'stratosphere'. Stratos is the infrastructure for decentralized services, and if we can compare the earth to the blockchain ecosystem, then Stratos is the stratosphere surrounding the blockchain atmosphere, providing the blockchain applications with decentralized storage, decentralized database, and decentralized computing services."

