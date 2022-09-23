Strike Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $16.85 or 0.00086967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $110.21 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strike Coin Profile

Strike launched on March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

