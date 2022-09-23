StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 24,644 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

