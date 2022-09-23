StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,736,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

