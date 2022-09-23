StrongBox Wealth LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $75.79. 69,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.