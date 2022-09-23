StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.93. The stock had a trading volume of 167,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $355.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

