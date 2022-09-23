SuperRare Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, SuperRare has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $171.80 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SuperRare’s official website is superrare.com. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperRare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

