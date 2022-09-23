Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.99. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 58,534 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,290.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.