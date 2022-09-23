Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $120.57 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Syscoin has a market cap of $120.57 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,291.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00622155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00258566 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00053030 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 661,744,482 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

