Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.02

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 56491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Separately, Citigroup cut Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

