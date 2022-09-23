TaaS (TAAS) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The TaaS team has come to the decision to terminate Token-as-a-Service and distribute assets to token owners, and move over to developing new products and services, which they will present to the Community in due course. Together with the support of the Community, within just 24 months of operation, TaaS exceeded 16.5 million USDT equivalent in quarterly payouts, with an est. 220% ROI. Token-as-a-Service instrument fulfilled its objective to play a pioneering role in the development of blockchain ecosystem, increase technology adoption, and develop market tools and knowledge base. During the course of a journey, we supported over 35 early stage projects. With a goal to maximize utility of every TaaS member involved, Taas have decided to distribute assets to token owners. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

