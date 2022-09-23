TABOO TOKEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. TABOO TOKEN has a market cap of $10.73 million and $130,143.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN launched on May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,660,133,934 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official website is taboo.community. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TABOO TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TABOO TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

