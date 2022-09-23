Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of TGB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 2,882,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,823. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $332.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

