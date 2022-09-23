Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.97

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 22231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock worth $400,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

