Tenset Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Tenset coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00006421 BTC on popular exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $232.95 million and $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tenset has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002027 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000094 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset (10SET) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,965,162 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

