The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.37. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 10,405 shares traded.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

