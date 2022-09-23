The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

The GEO Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.56. 15,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $938.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.53. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 359,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after acquiring an additional 347,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 127,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

