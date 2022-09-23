The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €780.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €780.00 ($795.92) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of MC stock traded down €18.70 ($19.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €624.90 ($637.65). 383,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €659.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €620.67. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

