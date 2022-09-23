The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded down $13.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.42. The stock had a trading volume of 80,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

