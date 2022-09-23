The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $160.66

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.66 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 128.60 ($1.55). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 129.80 ($1.57), with a volume of 159,117 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.43. The company has a market cap of £220.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99.

In related news, insider Ann-marie Murphy sold 93,888 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £122,054.40 ($147,479.94). In other The Gym Group news, insider Ann-marie Murphy sold 93,888 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £122,054.40 ($147,479.94). Also, insider Richard Stables purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($61,321.89).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

