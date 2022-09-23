The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 3.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,981. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $207.68 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

