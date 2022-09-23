The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.65. 21,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $207.68 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.96.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

