Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 1,383,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,753. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

