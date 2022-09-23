Tranchess (CHESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.50 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $76.50 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess’ genesis date was June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Tranchess’ official website is tranchess.com. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

