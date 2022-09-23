Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,536 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Fortinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 0.8 %

FTNT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. 111,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.