Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 38,169 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 87,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,325 shares of company stock worth $1,988,933. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.