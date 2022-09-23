Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $9.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $684.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,873. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

