Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance
NASDAQ ORLY traded down $9.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $684.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,873. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.