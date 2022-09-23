Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,899 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

