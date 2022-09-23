Transform Wealth LLC Takes $36.42 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,297,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up about 5.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 15.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. 1,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

