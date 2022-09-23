Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.24. 336,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

