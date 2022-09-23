Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 310.80 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 313.80 ($3.79). Approximately 589,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 664,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.60 ($3.90).

The company has a market cap of £454.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,082.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 376.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 438.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

