Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.63

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.63 and traded as low as $55.40. Trend Micro shares last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 3,776 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
