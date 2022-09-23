Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.63

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.63 and traded as low as $55.40. Trend Micro shares last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 3,776 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

