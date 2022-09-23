TRONbetDice (DICE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.89 Million

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $10,093.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TRONbetDice has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,711.69 or 0.99652204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00068499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00078079 BTC.

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using U.S. dollars.

