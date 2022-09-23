Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.96.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 163,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. Twilio has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,443. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Twilio by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twilio by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

