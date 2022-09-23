Two Harbors Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.7%.

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.23. 50,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Two Harbors Investment shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 688,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

