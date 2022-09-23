U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 9.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.83. 6,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 912,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Down 13.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $785.82 million, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.